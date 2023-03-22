WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Award-winning comedian, writer, actor and William & Mary alumnus Patton Oswalt will be the speaker at the school’s commencement ceremony on May 19.

Oswalt will also receive an honorary degree during the ceremony in the Zable Stadium at 7 p.m.

Oswalt began attending William & Mary in the 1980s. While there, he performed in comedy clubs, wrote for student newspaper, The Flat Hat, joined the fencing club, and was a part of fraternity Phi Kappa Tau. He graduated in 1991 with a B.A. in English, and soon created an expansive career in the entertainment field, earning more than 200 TV and film credits as well as comedy specials and books.

Since graduating from William & Mary, Oswalt has been nominated for six Grammys and four Emmys, and is best known for his work in King of Queens, Ratatouille, and A.P. Bio among others. He also recently co-created the Hulu series M.O.D.OK.

Throughout the years, Oswalt has never forgotten his Williamsburg roots. He provided a heartfelt video message to the Class of 2020 during their virtual commencement ceremony, and in 2021, he collaborated with Alma Mater Productions to present a virtual “Night with Patton Oswalt.”

When asked about giving the Commencement keynote at his alma mater, the comedian stated, “I would like a bag of bread ends and dip from the Cheese Shop for my services. Thank you.”

Another William and Mary alumnus who will be honored on May 19 is Henry C. Wolf ’64, J.D. ’66, a former W&M rector and retired chief financial officer of Norfolk Southern. W&M Chancellor Robert M. Gates ’65, L.H.D. ’98, will also provide brief remarks during the ceremony.

Tickets, which are provided to graduating students, are required to attend. The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the official William & Mary Law School website.