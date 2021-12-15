Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchants Square hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for 3 new stores

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, photo, a man passes a clothing shop with open signs in the window in Calexico, Calif. Records obtained by The Associated Press show governors working closely with business interests as they weighed when and how to reopen their economies during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — There are 3 new stores opening at Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchants Square.

City officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. for the new addition at the historic shopping district’s robust list of tenants.

The new store openings are J.McLaughlin, FatFace, and Penny and a Sixpence. All have released retail spaces in the former Williams Sonoma building at 440 W. Duke of Gloucester Street.

J.McLaughlin is a fashion retailer offering classic clothes that tap into the iconic legacy of true American sportswear.

FatFace is a UK-based apparel and accessories retailer. This will be FatFace's second Virginia location.

Penny and a Sixpence specializes in sterling silver jewelry and other merchandise.

Built in 1935, Merchants Square is recognized as one of the first planned shopping malls in the United States. with its combination of colonial and early 19th-century architecture—design influences collectively known as Colonial Revival. It is home to more than 40 shops and restaurants.