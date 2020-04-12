Live Now
Colonial Williamsburg’s culinary team feeds thousands for Easter

Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg’s culinary team is helping out those in need this Easter Sunday. Over 900 meals, were prepped over the last week to feed families in need this Easter.

“3600 individuals will be able to eat,” said Justin Addison, executive chef at the Williamsburg Lodge. 

Addison says the meals include half a turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables and rolls. It’s all to help those who wouldn’t have been able to put food on the table for the holiday.

“When this was all happening, the entire culinary team and food and beverage team came together and was like, ‘lets try to do something with product we have!'” said Addison. 

It was a community effort to put this together.

There was combined support from the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association, local restaurant owners and culinary professionals who donated both food and talents. 

“I’m just glad to be a part of this and be able to have the resources to do so,” he said.

He says they partnered with Meals on Wheels to distribute them.

In addition to the meals given out today, Colonial Williamsburg’s culinary team has been preparing over 2,000 meals each week for delivery since March, 30th.Organizations like Meals on Wheels, the Williamsburg House of Mercy, and The Village Initiative have partnered with them to help distribute the meals. Because of coronavirus, expanded collaborations and resources, the donations will extend through April, 30.

