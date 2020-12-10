Colonial Williamsburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony goes virtual

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg announced Thursday that its 61st Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will shift to a virtual platform this year due to the pandemic.

The event will stream Thursday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m., with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and the local chapter of the Kiwanis Club co-hosting the lighting of the Historic area’s 40-foot-tall, live spruce, with its 7,500 sparkling lights. 

The virtual celebration features the story of the area’s first Christmas Tree and a reading of A Visit From St. Nicholas by community representatives. 

Following the ceremony, the lit Christmas tree will be on display in Market Square every evening.

The entire event can be streamed here.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10