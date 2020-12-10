Colonial Williamsburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony goes virtual

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg announced Thursday that its 61st Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will shift to a virtual platform this year due to the pandemic.

The event will stream Thursday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m., with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and the local chapter of the Kiwanis Club co-hosting the lighting of the Historic area’s 40-foot-tall, live spruce, with its 7,500 sparkling lights.

The virtual celebration features the story of the area’s first Christmas Tree and a reading of A Visit From St. Nicholas by community representatives.

Following the ceremony, the lit Christmas tree will be on display in Market Square every evening.

The entire event can be streamed here.