Colonial Williamsburg updates COVID-19 policies, expands operations

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg announced that beginning Friday, May 28, they will begin to return to normal operations. These changes go into effect following updated guidelines from the CDC and Gov. Northam.

“These policy changes by our state leaders are a very positive development for Colonial Williamsburg, our guests and the Greater Williamsburg community. With the lifting of these restrictions, we can begin to thoughtfully and systematically reopen the remainder of our public sites, expand service in our hospitality operations and take other measures to meet the needs of our guests, donors and the surrounding community,” said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

According to their press release, they will make the following changes:

Ending the requirement that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks, whether indoors or outdoors.

Beginning the process of systematically reopening all Foundation sites, returning to normal group sizes and restoring to a full roster of programming and hospitality offerings.

Their new mask policies apply to both fully vaccinated guests and employees. Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear their masks indoors and are encouraged to wear them outside.

Sites such as the Gaol yard and numerous Historic Trades sites such as the Apothecary, Bindery, Cabinetmaker and Harpsichord maker, Foundry, Joinery and Silversmith are expected to reopen, as well.