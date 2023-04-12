WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Colonial Williamsburg announced that it will be breaking ground on a new archaeology center.

The Colin G. and Nancy N. Campbell Archaeology Center, named after the former Colonial Williamsburg President and his wife, will be built across from the Art Museums and next to Custis Square.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The center will be publicly accessible daily and plans to include lab and classroom spaces where guests can observe and learn more about archaeology and take part in hands-on activities.

“The Campbell Archaeology Center will be a world-class facility that befits Colonial Williamsburg’s archaeological collection,” said Jack Gary, director of archaeology. “It will provide new access for guests and scholars alike to some of the artifacts that have shaped our understanding of Williamsburg. This facility allows us to show guests a side of archaeological research that most people don’t see — the process of discovery inside the lab.”

Their goal is to raise about $25 million for the project and Colonial Williamsburg say they still need more funding to begin construction. The new center’s targeted opening date is in 2024.

If you are interested in making a donation to the project or would like to learn more information, email vpdevelopment@cwf.org.