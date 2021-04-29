Colonial Williamsburg Resorts hiring for hospitality positions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders with Colonial Williamsburg Resorts say they’re planning to host a job fair for hospitality jobs in the area. The resort is inviting people to come to the Williamsburg Lodge at 310 South England Street for the event.

Thursday, April 29: 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4: 1-6 p.m.

“A role with Colonial Williamsburg is an exciting and rewarding way to grow your career in the hospitality industry,” reads a flyer for the event. “Enjoy flexible scheduling, Marriott discounts, and more.”

You can scan the bar code below for more information or to apply.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local job updates.