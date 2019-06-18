Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO to step down in October

WILIIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Colonial Williamsburg president and CEO Mitchell B. Reiss is stepping down. The foundation is now searching for the next CEO.

In a statement released by Colonial Williamsburg, Reiss said that he has immensely enjoyed his five years serving as the foundation’s CEO and president.

“I believe that Colonial Williamsburg continues to have an important role to play in our rapidly changing world as a place that speaks to all who love freedom and who revere this country’s founding ideals,” Reiss added.

Colonial Williamsburg currently operates the world’s largest living history museum which recreates Virginia’s 18th-century capital as a fully functioning city.

The foundation hosts more than 500,000 guests every year, and employs nearly 2,000 people and 1,000 volunteers.

Chairman of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees Thurston R. Moore expressed his appreciation for Reiss’ leadership saying that Reiss has “led the foundation through a difficult but necessary organizational restructuring while investing in a diverse and inclusive workforce.”

Reiss will stay on until October 2019 to secure a smooth transition for the new CEO.