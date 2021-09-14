Colonial Williamsburg invites guests to free event celebrating signing of U.S. Constitution

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Colonial Williamsburg is celebrating the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

Guests are invited to the free event on Friday, Sept. 17, on the lawn in front of the Art Museums from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Titled “To Support and Defend,” Colonial Williamsburg officials say the event will bring America’s governing document to life through music and the spoken word. Tt will feature host Raymond Jones of WHRO and Colonial Williamsburg interpreters Ron Carnegie as George Washington and Bryan Austin as James Madison.

The program will feature an ensemble of members of the USAF Heritage of America Band, the USA Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Band, the USN Fleet Forces Band, and Marine Corps musicians from The Navy School of Music playing works by eminent American composers. The Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums will also perform.