Colonial Williamsburg increases voter engagement ahead of November election

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg is working to boost voter registration and participation for the November election.

The electorate of 18th century Virginia was vastly different from today. Only white, protestant, male landowners could vote 200 years ago.

“We hope that every citizen that comes to visit Colonial Williamsburg is inspired by the struggles of their forebears,” explained Cash Arehart with Colonial Williamsburg.

Officials say in the past, the foundation has acted more as a host, allowing other groups to set up up voter registration booths on their property. This year they’re taking a much more active approach.

“We recognize Colonial Williamsburg has the opportunity to encourage all eligible citizens to not only register to vote and to exceeded that civic duty, but also just to understand that their right to vote is one that has been won over many centuries of hard effort.”

On the digital side, the foundation is working with a nonprofit called Democracy Works to create voter engagement tools on the Colonial Williamsburg website.

And if you visit Colonial Williamsburg in-person, a founding father will likely give you some voting education and encouragement.

“You may come to a program and hear George Washington or Thomas Jefferson encouraging citizens of the nation to exercise their right to vote.”

Historical interpreters around the site work to incorporate voting as much as possible. You’ll also learn about some old-school campaign tactics.

“We know that George Washington, the second time that he ran for [the House of Burgesses], he provided almost half a gallon of beer and wine and cider and other spirits and liquors for his electorate. So for the 331 votes that he garnered, he had purchased over 140 gallons of alcohol,” said Arehart.

Neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden will bribe you with beer to head to the polls this November.

But it’s 2020 not 1789 — so keep in mind the best reason to go vote is simply because you can.

The voter registration deadline for Virginia is Oct. 13.

