Colonial Williamsburg hosting job fair, offering sign-on bonuses

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is hosting a job fair to help fill job availabilities across the organization. The event will be held at the Williamsburg Woodlands Conference Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both May 18 and 19.

They are particularly looking to fill hospitality roles including food & beverage, guest services and housekeeping. They offer flexible scheduling.

Certain positions will also be eligible for a sign-on bonus ranging from $500 to $1500. Hourly positions are eligible for the $500 bonus, paid in two separate payments. Exempt positions, meanwhile, are eligible for a $1500 bonus also paid in two separate payments.

For more information, visit their career site.