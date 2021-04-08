Colonial Williamsburg holding virtual job fair for food and beverage, hotel positions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation will host a virtual job fair for food and beverage and hospitality positions.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The positions that are open include:

Assistant Executive Housekeeper: Williamsburg Lodge/Woodlands

Guest Services Manager: Chownings Tavern

Restaurant Manager: Huzzah

Executive Housekeeper: Williamsburg Inn

Cook 2: Huzzah

Cook 4: Chownings Tavern

Expediter: King’s Arms Tavern

Room Attendant: Williamsburg Lodge

Room Attendant: Williamsburg Inn

Night Turndown Attendant: Williamsburg Inn

Housekeeping Attendant: Williamsburg Inn

Housekeeping Attendant: Williamsburg Lodge

Cocktail Server: Williamsburg Inn

Server Assistant (Tipped): Williamsburg Inn

Table Service Assistant: Williamsburg Lodge

Click here for more information on registering for the job fair.

After registration, an email will be sent with details and a time for the virtual interview.

For more information on careers with Colonial Williamsburg, click here.