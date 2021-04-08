Colonial Williamsburg holding virtual job fair for food and beverage, hotel positions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation will host a virtual job fair for food and beverage and hospitality positions.
The job fair will be held Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The positions that are open include:
- Assistant Executive Housekeeper: Williamsburg Lodge/Woodlands
- Guest Services Manager: Chownings Tavern
- Restaurant Manager: Huzzah
- Executive Housekeeper: Williamsburg Inn
- Cook 2: Huzzah
- Cook 4: Chownings Tavern
- Expediter: King’s Arms Tavern
- Room Attendant: Williamsburg Lodge
- Room Attendant: Williamsburg Inn
- Night Turndown Attendant: Williamsburg Inn
- Housekeeping Attendant: Williamsburg Inn
- Housekeeping Attendant: Williamsburg Lodge
- Cocktail Server: Williamsburg Inn
- Server Assistant (Tipped): Williamsburg Inn
- Table Service Assistant: Williamsburg Lodge
Click here for more information on registering for the job fair.
After registration, an email will be sent with details and a time for the virtual interview.
For more information on careers with Colonial Williamsburg, click here.