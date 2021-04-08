Colonial Williamsburg holding virtual job fair for food and beverage, hotel positions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation will host a virtual job fair for food and beverage and hospitality positions.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The positions that are open include:

  • Assistant Executive Housekeeper: Williamsburg Lodge/Woodlands
  • Guest Services Manager: Chownings Tavern
  • Restaurant Manager: Huzzah
  • Executive Housekeeper: Williamsburg Inn
  • Cook 2: Huzzah
  • Cook 4: Chownings Tavern
  • Expediter: King’s Arms Tavern
  • Room Attendant: Williamsburg Lodge
  • Room Attendant: Williamsburg Inn
  • Night Turndown Attendant: Williamsburg Inn
  • Housekeeping Attendant: Williamsburg Inn
  • Housekeeping Attendant: Williamsburg Lodge
  • Cocktail Server: Williamsburg Inn
  • Server Assistant (Tipped): Williamsburg Inn
  • Table Service Assistant: Williamsburg Lodge

Click here for more information on registering for the job fair.

After registration, an email will be sent with details and a time for the virtual interview.

For more information on careers with Colonial Williamsburg, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

