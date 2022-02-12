Colonial Williamsburg highlights work of Norfolk-based Teens with a Purpose

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk youth organization, Teens with a Purpose, recently caught the attention of Colonial Williamsburg.

Teens with a Purpose uses art for teens across Hampton Roads to express themselves and learn valuable life lessons. For their latest cultural project, participants will present songs, poems, dances and other personal stories to help share how similar people are.

The presentations will also highlight the need for healing from the challenges of racism and discrimination.

Altogether, the performances will be part of “OTU: The Healing Quilt” which is an interactive experience brought together from the teen’s personal experiences.

OTU means ONE in the Igbo language of Nigeria.

When staff from Colonial Williamsburg heard about the project on WAVY TV-10, they knew it was the perfect example of young people inspiring change in their community.

Those involved in the project say they are proud to be part of the project.

“Another thing would be the connections that I made with other people, you know. Putting our minds together and our hearts together. Pouring, you know, our souls into like this project that was, that’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before,” said participant Salma Amrou from Suffolk.

This cultural project culminates in several performances across Hampton Roads.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Sunday, January 23, 7 pm – 8 pm – Virtual Only

Saturday, February 26, Chrysler Museum of Art Kaufman Theatre 1 pm – 2 pm Hybrid (Live/Virtual)

Friday, March 11 at Wells Theatre, 3 pm – 5 pm Hybrid (Live/Virtual)