WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — As the nation celebrates its 246th birthday, you can take a step back in time at Colonial Williamsburg this 4th of July weekend.

“You actually get to walk in the footsteps of those who made this country happen,” said Bill Schermerhorn, Creative Director for Colonial Williamsburg.

From seeing Thomas Jefferson read the Declaration of Independence to Revolutionary War re-enactors celebrating the 13 original colonies on Market Square, Schermerhorn says there’s something for everyone this holiday weekend.

“If you’re interested in learning what the cost of freedom is, if you want to learn more about what the Declaration of Independence meant to the African American community here in Colonial Williamsburg at the time,” Schermerhorn explained.

Don’t forget the fireworks at the Governor’s Palace on Monday night at 9:30 p.m.–all set to music.

“Some are very poetic and slow, others are very rapid and get your heart pounding,” Schermerhorn said.

Schermerhorn has been the mastermind for the grand display the last six years after spending most of his career directing Macy’s 4th of July fireworks in New York City.

“Anywhere you can see the Governor’s Palace you’ll have a great view of the fireworks,” Schermerhorn stated.

After three years of COVID, Schermerhorn tells 10 On Your Side there’s no holding back this 4th of July, thousands are expected to join in on the festivities.

“Everyone’s encouraged to bring their own blanket and seats, lawn chairs. I will admit some people are there, I get there around 6am and people are starting to put their blankets down claiming their territory,” Schermerhorn explained.

His advice? Come early and come prepared.

“That’s probably one of the most thrilling moments of the year. If you live within the viewing area it’s not a big trip to take. We won’t take a full tank of gas and you can just enjoy yourself and enjoy Colonial Williamsburg,” Schermerhorn concluded.