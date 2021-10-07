Colonial Williamsburg archaeologists uncover original foundation of First Baptist Church

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg’s archaeologists have uncovered what they believe to be the remains of the first permanent structure of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches.

The newly identified structure, dating to the early 1800s, is a 16 x 20-foot brick building foundation that sits alongside a brick paving and on top of a layer of soil near the intersection of Nassau and Francis streets

“We always hoped this is what we’d find,” said Jack Gary, Colonial Williamsburg’s director of archaeology. “Now we can move forward to better understand the footprint of the building. Is it the only structure on the site? What else was around it? What did it look like? How was it being used? This is really only the beginning.”

In addition to the structure, archaeologists uncovered an 1817 coin and a straight pin under the paving that , indicates that the foundation was constructed sometime in the first quarter of the 19th century.

These findings are consistent with 1818 tax records that suggest the congregation was worshipping on the site in a building known as the Baptist Meeting House – their first permanent structure.

The remains of at least 25 human burials were also discovered. A community meeting is scheduled for Oct. 30 for the descendant community to discuss next steps and make decisions regarding the investigation of the burial sites.

“The early history of our congregation, beginning with enslaved and free Blacks gathering outdoors in secret in 1776, has always been a part of who we are as a community. To see it unearthed – to see the actual bricks of that original foundation and the outline of the place our ancestors worshipped — brings that history to life and makes that piece of our identity tangible. After 245 years, this is a reason to truly celebrate,” said the Rev. Dr. Reginald F. Davis, pastor of First Baptist Church.

Officials say the remains of First Baptist’s original structure have been buried for 165 years, first under the foundation of a brick church building constructed in 1856 after the first church was destroyed by a tornado, and later under a parking lot.

“Colonial Williamsburg is committed to telling a more complete and inclusive story of the men and women who lived, worked and worshipped here during our country’s formative years,” said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. “The history of this congregation is a story that deserves to be at the forefront of our interpretation and education efforts, and we are honored to play a part in bringing that story to light.”

In 1956, the church was relocated to 727 Scotland Street.

Excavation of the Nassau Street site will continue weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, as part of a multi-year project seeking information needed to accurately reconstruct the earliest version of the church’s first permanent structure, surrounding landscape and topography; to locate burials; and to learn about the worship experience of the church’s early congregants.