Colonial Parkway Tunnel to close next week for lighting assessment

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The National Park Service (NPS) plans to close the Colonial Parkway Tunnel in Williamsburg next week.

The tunnel is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 through 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 so the NPS can assess the lighting system in the tunnel.

Detour signs will be posted.

The signs will divert Jamestown-bound traffic at the Parkway traffic circle, along Visitor Center Drive (RT 132Y) to South Henry Street, to the Newport Avenue interchange with the Parkway.

Yorktown-bound traffic will follow the detour in the opposite direction and signs at all turns will indicate “Colonial Parkway Yorktown Detour.”

The England Street ramp will remain open.

Fun facts: the tunnel was built in 1942 and is 1,190 feet long.

