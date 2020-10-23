WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The National Park Service (NPS) plans to close the Colonial Parkway Tunnel in Williamsburg next week.
The tunnel is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 through 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 so the NPS can assess the lighting system in the tunnel.
Detour signs will be posted.
The signs will divert Jamestown-bound traffic at the Parkway traffic circle, along Visitor Center Drive (RT 132Y) to South Henry Street, to the Newport Avenue interchange with the Parkway.
Yorktown-bound traffic will follow the detour in the opposite direction and signs at all turns will indicate “Colonial Parkway Yorktown Detour.”
The England Street ramp will remain open.
Fun facts: the tunnel was built in 1942 and is 1,190 feet long.
Latest Posts
- 4 people unaccounted for after house fire in Buxton
- Colonial Parkway Tunnel to close next week for lighting assessment
- Some Hampton students to return for in-person learning Nov. 4
- Blog: The Weekend Starts Warm. Then Sunday Cools Down.
- 4 arrested after 17-year-old killed, man injured in Chesapeake shooting