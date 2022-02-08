Colonial Williamsburg hosting job fair every Wednesday throughout February

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is hosting job fairs throughout February to help fill job availabilities across the organization.



The events will be held every Wednesday, starting Feb. 9, at the Williamsburg Lodge hotel located at 310 S. England Street from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They are particularly looking to fill hospitality roles including:

Cooks, Servers, Kitchen Utility, Bartenders

Room Attendant – $15.50 per hour

Front Desk Attendant – $16.42 per hour

Public Space Attendant – $15.50 per hour

Housekeeping Attendant – $15.50 per hour

Colonial Williamsburg also provides training for those seeking to be an archaeologist, journeyman carpenter, painter, or American Indian interpreter.

The positions will also be eligible for a sign-on bonus, on-site housing for eligible applicants, 10 paid holidays, paid vacation, sick pay and more.

For more information, visit their career site.