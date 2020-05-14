College of William & Mary reverses planned tuition increase

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP/WAVY) — The Board of Visitors at William & Mary voted Tuesday to roll back an increase in tuition and mandatory fees for the next school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board voted unanimously to roll back the 3 percent tuition increase it approved in the fall for incoming in-state undergraduate students.

Instead, all students will pay the same rates they did this year. William & Mary is estimating that financial losses caused by the coronavirus through August to be between $13 million and $32 million.

“COVID-19 has negatively impacted the education, finances and well-being of our students and families,” said Rector John Littel, P’22. “The university has worked tirelessly to ensure that the pandemic causes as little disruption to learning as possible, but it is also important to look for ways to lessen the financial burden many are facing and remove some uncertainty for families. Freezing tuition and mandatory fees is an important action as we consider the impact of this world pandemic on our community.”

In late April, the school said in a statement that the tuition freeze is among several emergency actions the university is taking.

A planning team that includes faculty, staff, and students will explore coronavirus scenarios and outcomes over the next 18 months to bring ideas and solutions to the president by June.

“We are continuing to make decisions in a measured, phased way, taking the steps required to flatten the curve of financial impact due to COVID-19,” Rowe said. “Bringing our campus back together safely is an enormous task and also a hopeful one because it is a key step in the path forward to a post-COVID-19 William & Mary,” President Katherine Rowe said.

