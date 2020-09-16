College of William and Mary to host 2020 Homecoming & Reunion Weekend virtually

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – William and Mary announced on Wednesday the college will host this year’s Homecoming & Reunion Weekend virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year alumni and students are not able to meet on campus in person for Homecoming this year so officials came up with creative new ideas for how the university can make this year’s Homecoming special- while being entirely virtual.

The college said the event will be more than a weekend, as the festivities have been expanded into two weeks, from October 12-23.

“Homecoming & Reunion Weekend is an endearing and enduring tradition that brings us together to reconnect and celebrate each other and our cherished alma mater,” said Marilyn W. Midyette ’75, CEO of the W&M Alumni Association.

The majority of the sessions will take place via Zoom.

William and Mary said the events this year are free but those who wish to participate must register for each event they plan to attend.

The registration will open on Sept. 15 on the Homecoming website.

“As the pandemic continues, it is more important than ever we stay connected while safeguarding the health and well-being of everyone in our community. We hope the virtual format will allow many more alumni and friends from all over the world to join us this year,” said Midyette.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., the Alumni Association will stream its annual Sunset Ceremony online, to honor the lives of alumni, students, faculty, and friends who have passed this year.

On Friday, Oct. 16, the university will hold a special celebration for class reunions.

Participants will be able to mingle and reconnect with classmates virtually, get an update on the class gift, and see a sneak peek of the newly expanded Alumni House.

Guests are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice for a special toast. All attendees will receive a complimentary reusable W&M mask, as a thank you for participating.

William and Mary said in a press release, the newest alumni group, Asian-Pacific Islander and Middle Eastern Alumni (APIM), will be holding their kickoff event during this year’s Homecoming.

In addition, the Order of the White Jacket, LGBTQ+ Alumni, and the Hulon Willis Association will hold their annual gatherings throughout the week.

Additional events this year include a career coaching session, the Class of 2020 induction ceremony, and a discussion on the admissions process for families of high-school-aged students.

Many departments across campus will also be holding events, virtually.

For a full list of the events, visit the website for William and Mary’s Homecoming & Reunion Weekend.

Latest Post