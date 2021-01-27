Class of 2025 breaks William & Mary’s record with the highest number of applications

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – William & Mary announced despite the pandemic this year’s applicant pool is the largest and most diverse in their history.

Regardless of the challenges, the university said their Class of 2025 is 23% higher than last year’s, with approximately 17,400 applications compared to 14,200 last year.

In the press release, the university said it is first time applications for the undergraduate class has topped 15,000.

In addition, due to the pandemic admission programs for the new class, including tours and student interviews, were largely conducted virtually.

William & Mary’s Admission team had to completely rethink its outreach, communications, and recruitment efforts due to the challenges associated with social distancing.

“As a result of the pandemic, this year brought with it unprecedented challenges and uncertainty,” said Tim Wolfe, the associate vice president for enrollment and dean of admission.

“Despite this, I am pleased to see that not only are our overall application numbers up but that they appear to be up somewhat consistently across the board,” Wolfe said.

Applications from first-generation students and students of color are also up by more than 20%, the university said Wednesday.

William and Mary said offers for new students will go out in late March or early April for an anticipated entering class of just under 1,600 students.

Latest Posts