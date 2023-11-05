WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg is offering its residents curbside leaf collection from November to January on select weeks.

Leaf collection will be divided into a red route and a blue route. Leaves will be collected on both routes for five weeks. Collection starts Monday, Nov. 6 for those on the red route and collection begins on the following Monday, Nov. 13 for the blue route. Pick-ups are scheduled to happen every other week.

These guidelines also apply:

Do not mix sticks or limbs into your leaf pile.

In case of rain, crews will pick up on the route where they left off prior to the rain.

Place leaf piles in an open area for easy vacuum truck access. Leaf piles behind vehicles, trees, or bushes cannot be picked up.

Bagged leaves can be placed curbside to be collected with garbage on any garbage collection day. There is a 10 bag limit per household per collection day.

Courtesy of the City of Williamsburg

To take advantage of this service, leaves must be raked to the curb or edge of the road without spilling into the street or blocking drainage ways.

Additionally, city crews will collect Christmas trees on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and Monday, Jan. 8. Trees must be placed at the street before 7 a.m. for collection. Please remove all decorations and lights.

To receive reminders for leaf collection or to find out more about the program click here.