City of Williamsburg to hold Congressional Republican Primary Election in drive-thru style

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Williamsburg announced on Wednesday, their June 23 Republican Primary Election for U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives will be held via drive-thru style at the Williamsburg Fire Department.

The June 23 election was previously scheduled for June 9 but rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, Williamsburg City Council agreed to move voting precincts for the election to safely serve voters.

City officials said the Matoaka Precinct and Stryker Precinct locations will be held at the fire department located on N Boundary Street.

To access, voters will drive into the second entrance to the Municipal Building parking lot and stop at Armistead Avenue and an election officer will direct them to the appropriate line to cast a ballot for their precinct.

Officers of elections will be available to assist voters in their vehicles and a full staff will operate each precinct as it normally would during an election.

All voters will need to remain in their vehicles while they fill out their ballots.

Voters are to hand their ballots to an elections officer who will put the ballot in a ballot counting machine within the eyesight of each voter.

Officials said a privacy ballot envelope will be available to any voter who requests one.

Elections officers will practice social distancing guidelines and will disinfect after encountering each voter, the city said.

All voters must present a proper form of photo identification, such as a Virginia driver’s license, a Virginia DMV-issued photo ID, a United States passport, an employer-issued photo ID, a student photo ID issued by a school, college or university in Virginia.

Voters are encouraged to cast an absentee ballot to avoid lines on Election Day.

Any voter who wants an absentee ballot can request one by calling the City’s Office of Elections at 757-220-6157 or by visiting elections.virginia.gov.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is June 16.

For additional information on the voting process in the City of Williamsburg on June 23, click here.

