City of Williamsburg moves toward phase 2 of reopening plan

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Williamsburg announced on Friday the city will move into phase 2 of its reopening plan in coordination with the state of Virginia.

The city will enter phase 2 of the plan on Monday, June 8. Officials said public buildings will

remain closed to the public, and the Stryker Center will have limited service.

Parks and playgrounds will reopen with limited services on Monday, June 8.

The City of Williamsburg’s plan will allow employees to slowly adjust to a new working environment as residents adapt to the “new normal.”

City Manager Andrew Trivette said in a press release each phase of the reopening plan was designed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, “while relaxing restrictions on city services.”

Phase 3 for the public will consist of the following:

• All public buildings will be open to the public.

• Parks and playgrounds will open with full service.

• Public facilities will be available on a limited basis using a service queue. At the lobby of

each public facility, patrons will need to check-in, request a service, and will be alerted by

text or with a pager that they may proceed to the requested department.

• Residents in need of services will be required to wear a face mask while in any area

where more than one person is present.

• Service counters will be outfitted with barriers and markings on the floor will show safe

social distances.

• All city services remain available online or by alternative means.

• All special events that require a permit may be allowed to continue if an infection

management plan is submitted to and approved by the city manager.

For city workers:

• Telework will remain available for employees deemed to be at a higher risk, all other

employees will report to work in-person.

• Employees will continue to wear masks and have their temperature screened twice

daily.

• The city will provide free daycare to all employees with children ages 6 months to 12

years old to help staff return to work.

• All business travel outside of the state is discouraged and will need approval by the city

manager.

Phase 4 will include the following:

• All public buildings will be open to the public.

• All city services will remain available online or by alternative means.

For more information on the reopening of Williamsburg, click here.

