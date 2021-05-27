City of Williamsburg looking for volunteers to place flags on graves at Cedar Grove Cemetery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg is looking for volunteers to help place around 500 American flags on graves at the Cedar Grove Cemetery on S. Henry Street.



The placing of the flags will begin at 9 a.m. at the cemetery flagpole on May 28 in preparation for Memorial Day Weekend.

Local civics groups including the Disabled American Veterans, the Rotary Club of James City County, the Salvation Army of Williamsburg, and representatives from the Williamsburg Police and Fire departments will also be assisting.

Flags will be provided by the cemetery and all social distancing and mask protocols are recommended. No preregistration required.

For questions about the flag setting, contact Bill Brown at dbrown@williamsburgva.gov.