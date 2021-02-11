City council authorizes interim design, demolition agreement for new fire station

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with a local contractor for the design and demolition of the fire station.

With the interim agreement, the city will agree to pay David A. Nice Builders $391,054 for the design work, according to a statement released by the city.

City officials say the agreement allows the design work to begin and completed in April, but it does not obligate City Council to move forward with the demolition or construction with this contractor.

Architectural firms Guernsey-Tingle Architects and Stewart-Cooper-Newell Architects are part of the David A. Nice design-build team for this project.

City staff say they expect to present a “comprehensive agreement” to City Council in July.

That agreement will include the final pricing and design elements of the station. Once a comprehensive agreement is approved, demolition can proceed in the months that follow.

The current fire station at 440 N. Boundary Street was approved for demolition and rebuilding in August 2020.

The city solicited bids for the design and build of the new fire station through the Public-Private

Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act (PPEA).

The PPEA Process allowed the city council to choose its preferred proposal for the design and build.

The bid solicitation began in August and yielded seven proposals.

Three contractors advanced to the last phase of the process, which included releasing conceptual drawings to the public, the Architectural Review Board, the Planning Commission, and firefighters for input.

City council chose David A. Nice Builders for this project at its January 2021 regular meeting.