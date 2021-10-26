Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens Williamsburg Nov. 12 with fan-favorite shows and events

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is getting ready for the return of Christmas Town.

The annual holiday event returns on November 12 turning Busch Gardens into a holiday wonderland with over 10 million twinkling lights, one of the largest light displays nationwide.

Along with the return of fan-favorite shows and delights, Christmas Town has a variety of new performances and activities including:

Celtic Fyre: A Christmas Celebration – Voted USA Today’s #1 Theme Park Entertainment, this iconic fan favorite show celebrates Irish culture with step dancing at Abbey Stone Theatre.

– Voted USA Today’s #1 Theme Park Entertainment, this iconic fan favorite show celebrates Irish culture with step dancing at Abbey Stone Theatre. Up on the Haus Top – Warm up with modern-day Christmas classics in a festive performance in Das Festhaus.

– Warm up with modern-day Christmas classics in a festive performance in Das Festhaus. Unto Us – The first Christmas comes alive in this inspiring new show takes place in the open-air Il Teatro di San Marco Theatre.

– The first Christmas comes alive in this inspiring new show takes place in the open-air Il Teatro di San Marco Theatre. Holiday Scavenger Hunt presented by Coca-Cola – Spot the special holiday ornaments around the park and you could receive a Coca-Cola prize while supplies last!

– Spot the special holiday ornaments around the park and you could receive a Coca-Cola prize while supplies last! North Pole Nightcap Bar – Grab your swizzle stick and make a toboggin run to the all-new bar featuring specialty holiday cocktails!

Other popular activities and events returning include Elmo’s Christmas Wish, O’Tannenbaum, Scrooge No More, and Holiday Flavors to Savor.



From the meticulously decorated trees to the beautifully choreographed new shows, this year’s Christmas Town gives will run on select dates through January 2, 2022.

