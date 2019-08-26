Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


Charges withdrawn against man accused of inappropriately touching two girls

Williamsburg

Credit: Williamsburg Police/Facebook

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The charges against a man accused of inappropriately touching two girls at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Williamsburg have been withdrawn.

Williamsburg police said James Michael Concannon was arrested in June after he was accused of touching two girls, ages 8 and 15. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery, and public intoxication.

Those charges were nolle prossed in court on Aug. 26.

This means the charges were withdrawn or set aside, but can be brought back at a later time. It’s unclear why the charge was nolle prossed.

