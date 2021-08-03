Busch Gardens Williamsburg named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Park’ for 31st year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg has been named the “World’s Most Beautiful Park’ for the 31st year in a row.

The park has held its streak since receiving the award back in 1990. The award was part of the 35th annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey.



NAPHA, or the National Amusement Park Historical Association, is an international organization dedicated to the preservation and documentation of the amusement and theme park industry.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA park president Kevin Lembke said the award is a testament to the team’s dedication to the guests.



“From the minute a guest arrives at Busch Gardens, we want them to know they are in for a world-class experience, and our amazing landscaping sets that expectation. The beautiful setting provides an incredible backdrop for our thrilling rides and attractions,” said Lembke.