Busch Gardens Williamsburg experiences website issues on July 4

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — If you were trying to get onto Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s website on Thursday, you may have experienced some technical difficulties, the theme parks says.

Their website had a high volume of traffic causing delays in navigating and completing certain actions, such as purchasing tickets, according their official Facebook.

The parks says anyone who did not receive confirmation after purchasing a ticket online should head to a ticket window or guest services when they arrive with proof of purchase.

The park also says their “4th of July Sale” will be extended.

They’re working to resolve the website problems and issued an apology to consumers.

