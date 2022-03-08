Busch Gardens, Water Country USA to hire over 1,200 employees

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:
buschgardensfireworks_37361504_ver1.0_640_360_1530788580108-846652698.jpg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA will host a job fair where they are looking to fill over 1,200 positions.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The fair will last for two days: Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, March 18 from 4-7 p.m.

Interested applicants can apply and interview at the Busch Gardens Human Resources Training Center at 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard.

The parks are looking to fill lifeguard, guest arrival, food and beverage, merchandise, and operation positions.

These positions pay up to $14 an hour with up to $1,500 in sign-on bonuses.

Apart from experiencing a fun environment and supporting the opening of the Pantheon and Aquazoid Amped, park officials say there are numerous perks of becoming a team member:

  • Free park admission
  • Discounted park admission tickets and passes for family and friends
  • Discounts on park food, merchandise, etc.
  • Exclusive Ambassador events

Job fair attendees will also set receive a free single-day ticket.

For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10