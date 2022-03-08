Busch Gardens, Water Country USA to hire over 1,200 employees

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA will host a job fair where they are looking to fill over 1,200 positions.
The fair will last for two days: Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, March 18 from 4-7 p.m.
Interested applicants can apply and interview at the Busch Gardens Human Resources Training Center at 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard.
The parks are looking to fill lifeguard, guest arrival, food and beverage, merchandise, and operation positions.
These positions pay up to $14 an hour with up to $1,500 in sign-on bonuses.
Apart from experiencing a fun environment and supporting the opening of the Pantheon and Aquazoid Amped, park officials say there are numerous perks of becoming a team member:
- Free park admission
- Discounted park admission tickets and passes for family and friends
- Discounts on park food, merchandise, etc.
- Exclusive Ambassador events
Job fair attendees will also set receive a free single-day ticket.
For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.