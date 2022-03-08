Busch Gardens, Water Country USA to hire over 1,200 employees

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA will host a job fair where they are looking to fill over 1,200 positions.

The fair will last for two days: Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, March 18 from 4-7 p.m.

Interested applicants can apply and interview at the Busch Gardens Human Resources Training Center at 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard.

The parks are looking to fill lifeguard, guest arrival, food and beverage, merchandise, and operation positions.

These positions pay up to $14 an hour with up to $1,500 in sign-on bonuses.

Apart from experiencing a fun environment and supporting the opening of the Pantheon and Aquazoid Amped, park officials say there are numerous perks of becoming a team member:

Free park admission

Discounted park admission tickets and passes for family and friends

Discounts on park food, merchandise, etc.

Exclusive Ambassador events

Job fair attendees will also set receive a free single-day ticket.