Busch Gardens & Water Country USA looking to fill open positions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens & Water Country USA is looking to fill several open positions at their parks.

Interested applications must have strong communication and interpersonal skills. In addition, they must be at least 15 years of age and willing to stand for an entire shift.

Open positions include:

• Photography Specialist

• Food Service (starting at $14/hr, plus $300 sign-on bonus)

• Merchandise

• Area Hosts/Hostesses

• Ride Attendant

• Shallow Water Lifeguards (starting at $14/hr, plus a 300 sign-on bonus)

• Guest Arrival Cashiers (Water Country USA)

Positions start between $13 and $15.50 per hour and are eligible for a $250 sign-on bonus. Employees are also eligible for free park admission, tuition assistance and more.

For more information and open position, visit their website.