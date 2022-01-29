Busch Gardens, Water Country USA hosting job fairs in February

The job fairs will be held on Saturday, February 5 and Saturday, February 19.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are set to host a series of job fairs as their spring and summer seasons approach.

The job fairs will be held on Saturday, February 5 and Saturday, February 19. They will be both run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Busch Gardens Human Resources Training Center.

Officials say they are looking to fill the following jobs:

photography specialist,

food service,

merchandise,

area hosts/hostesses,

ride attendant,

guest arrival cashiers,

and more!

All jobs will pay up to $14 an hour and include an up to $500 sign-on bonus. All applicants will receive one FREE Single-Day Ticket when they apply and attend the job fair.

Busch Gardens and Water Country USA employees will receive free park admission, as well as discount food and tickets for their families and friends. Tuition assistance and paid time off are also available.

All employees must be at least 15-years-old and have the ability to stand for their entire shift. Other things for success include:

strong communication and interpersonal skills,

ability to maintain composure in stressful situations,

excellent multi-tasking abilities,

ability to train on and properly use protective gear,

comfortable working around water and animals,

ability to work indoors and outdoors in all weather conditions,

previous guest service experience preferred,

and basic math skills.

Learn more about open positions and how to apply.