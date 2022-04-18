WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA are holding in-person job fairs on two Saturdays and three happy hour hiring fairs on three Fridays.

The events will be held on certain Fridays and Saturdays between April 22 and May 20.

Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are hiring people ages 15 and older for a variety of positions, including lifeguards, food and beverage workers, and ride operations employees, Busch Gardens wrote in a news release Monday.

The positions offer up to $14 an hour and up to a $1,500 hiring bonus.

Employment with Busch Gardens and Water Country also offer other perks like free admission to Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Parks, discounted tickets and passes for friends and family, in-park discounts, giveaways, special ride nights and more.

Those who apply online and attend the job fair can also get a free single-day ticket.

Click here for information on the time and place of each event.

Those with questions can reach out to BGWJobs@buschgardens.com.