Busch Gardens to open all year long with limited capacity special events

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time ever, Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be open all year long for 2021, including January, February, and March.

The Williamsburg theme park will offer three new “limited capacity” outdoor special events: Winter Weekends, Mardi Gras, and St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.

Busch Gardens officials announced the events Tuesday along with a preview for the highly anticipated opening of Pantheon, the world’s fastest multi-launch coaster.

The opening will be accompanied by strict safety protocols in compliance with the commonwealth’s phase 3 guidelines for business reopenings. These rules include enhanced health guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face coverings requirements, and temperature screenings.

Officials say the special events capacity will be limited to “create ample space for guests to enjoy the experience while maintaining physical distancing.”

The theme park is also offering a “New Years Sale” through Jan. 14 where guests can save up to 30 percent on all Busch Gardens and Water Country USA 2021 spring and summer tickets including single, two and three-day tickets.

Busch Gardens Winter Weekends and Mardi Gras limited capacity events admission starts at $34.99. Guests can bundle Winter Weekends admission and a meal for $54.99 and bundle Mardi Gras admission with a tasting card starting at $59.99.



Guests can also lock in an entire year of fun with a new 2021 Membership for as low as $11.25 per month with no down payment. Members receive 12 months of unlimited visitation along with park benefits and rewards such as FREE parking, up to 50 percent discount on inpark merchandise, up to 20 percent discount on dining, FREE guest tickets, and so much more.

