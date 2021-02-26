Busch Gardens to hold limited capacity St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — As part of keeping Busch Gardens open all year for the first time in the park’s history, a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is set to take place in March.

The Williamsburg theme park will run the limited capacity event Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from March 5 through March 28, as well as on St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday, March 17.

The park will host a Members-only day on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then again from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Event hours vary and reservations are required.

The park will have special entertainment including Irish dance and music; Irish-themed foods such as corned beef and cabbage, bangers and colcannon; beverages including green beer and Guinness; roller coasters.

Additionally, for the first time in a year, park guests will be able to safely stroll through all 10 of Busch Gardens’ European villages.

Kids can enjoy a Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt by searching for the lucky leprechauns hiding throughout the park and winning prizes. Clancy, Busch Gardens famous Leprechaun, will make a special appearance for physically distant meet-and-greet, and souvenir photos.

“Spring is such a great time to visit the park and it’s exciting to open all villages along with a great selection of rides and attractions for our all-new St. Patrick’s Day Celebration,” said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA®.

“While we continue to operate safely with limited capacity, our unique offerings including the best live entertainment and specialty St Patrick’s Day themed food and drinks, this event is sure to become an annual guest favorite.”

For admission and information, click here.

In compliance with Virginia’s phase 3 safety guidelines for reopening businesses, Busch Gardens operates with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face mask requirements, and temperature screenings.

Special event capacity will be limited to create ample space for guests to enjoy their experience while maintaining physical distancing in a safe environment.