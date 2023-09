WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens is holding a job fair on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The themed park has job openings in several departments including Food and beverage, guest arrival and park operations. Recruiters say hirees in select positions could earn $15.00 an hour with up to a $1000 bonus.

The event takes place at the park’s training center from noon to 3 p.m. For more information click here.