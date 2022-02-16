Busch Gardens to give early access to world’s fastest multi-launch coaster during St. Patrick’s Day celebration

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day for the whole month of March including early access to the park’s new rollercoaster, Pantheon.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the park are Fridays through Sundays from March 4-27, plus Thursday, March 17.

Guests can stroll through the park’s decorated villages filled with their favorite rides, coasters, family-friendly fun and live performances. One notable event this year is the return of the award-winning Celtic Fyre.

Park members get their special treatment with exclusive access to the all-new, world’s fastest multi-launch coaster, Pantheon, beginning March 4., ahead of its public debut on March 25.



Thrill-seekers can also enjoy Apollo’s Chariot, Verbolten, InvadR and more during the seasonal event.

