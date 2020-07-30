Busch Gardens presents ‘Coasters and Craft Brews’ special outdoor event

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Although the general park at Busch Gardens remains closed, a new outdoor event will be open to ticket holders showcasing the different villages while enjoying local brews and fresh cuisine.

Beginning Thursday, August 6 until Sunday, August 16, guests will have the opportunity to visit select areas of the park for a pairing of roller coasters and more than 20 local and craft brews. A special preview will be open for members on Wednesday, August 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations opened July 30 and are required to enter the park. Time slots include Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and each Friday, Saturday, or Sunday you can choose from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event marks the first time the park has opened its doors since the pandemic began in March. Busch Gardens said the festivities will align with the updated executive order phase 3 restrictions that Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday for Hampton Roads — including Williamsburg.

As per the order, alcohol sales stop at 10 p.m., restaurants close by midnight at 50% capacity, and indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.

“Guests can enjoy plenty of open space as they explore the charm of select villages including Ireland, Scotland, France and New France before they take in the thrills of their favorite iconic coasters,” said park officials in a statement released. “A variety of craft and local brews, savory BBQ cuisine, and more food and beverage options will be available for purchase at select dining locations.”

Those who already hold an active membership, annual pass, Fun Card, or previously purchased a single-day ticket and wish to attend can simply make a reservation for the date desired. Single-day tickets are available for $44.99 per person. Parking is $10 and is not included in the ticket price.

To enter the park, guests will go through the toll plaza — including Platinum & Premier Memberships and Platinum Annual Passes — and will be directed towards the England parking lot for special event entry.

For more information visit buschgardens.com.

