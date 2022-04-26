WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is celebrating veterans with a complimentary visit to the park.

Busch Gardens is offering all U.S. military veterans and 3 guests one complimentary visit. Additionally, each veteran is eligible to purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off, All-Day Dining Deals 4 for $150 and $20 T-shirt online during the promotional period.

Tickets are available online thru May 15 and must be redeemed at the park by July 10. The veteran must be present with their 3 guests.

Redeem the offer HERE.

The offer extends to U.S. Military Veterans, retirees and Inactive Ready Reservists who have honorably served. Former service members must provide military IDs.