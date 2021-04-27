Busch Gardens offering free admission to U.S. military members, veteran, and their families

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens in both Tampa and Williamsburg are providing complimentary admission to U.S. military members, veterans, and their families.

The parks are offering free single-day admission from April 27 through June 27.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register their complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents online HERE before May 16.



After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 27.



The parks are also offering veterans and active military service members up to six additional tickets at 50% off.

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate. The offer is part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s longstanding Waves of Honor program.