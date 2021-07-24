Busch Gardens now holding auditions for upcoming Howl-o-Scream event

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Howl-o-Scream is now holding auditions for enthusiastic performers seeking to join their Scare Squad.



Officials say they are looking for enthusiastic performers who are “passionate about Halloween and love to scare, to add fun and scary excitement to our award-winning Howl-O-Scream event.”

As a Scare Squad character, the performers will be transformed by world-class makeup artists. Positions start at $15 an hour and employees will also receive a $500 sign-on bonus if they apply and audition by August 14.

Auditions take place now through August 31 every Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 – 3 p.m. at the Busch Gardens Williamsburg Entertainment Office. The auditions take place in a group setting where you will be asked to create a mock Howl-O-Scream experience for our casting team.

Those seeking to audition will participate in improvisational and physicality exercises to demonstrate their vocal and physical stamina, startle ability, and scare tactics. Officials ask they those auditioning wear comfortable clothes they can move in.

You must be available for all scheduled event dates.

You must be able to work long sets doing repetitive movement and vocalizations.

You must be able to wear masks or make-up.

You must be comfortable working in dark conditions.

Experience is not required, just a passion for performing and being ready to scare!

For more information, click here.