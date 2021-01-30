Busch Gardens Mardi Gras event canceled Sunday, Williamsburg Area Transit on 2-hour delay due to weather

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The snow and wintery mix this weekend is expected to bring a few inches to Williamsburg so a few delays and cancellations are in effect for Sunday.

With snow possibly bringing 1 to 2 inches, Busch Gardens announced the park is closing and its Mardi Gras event is canceled for Sunday, Jan. 31.

Park officials say those who have purchased a dated ticket for tomorrow’s session can choose a new date to attend through the “Ticket Holder Reservation” option by inputting the voucher number here.

Additionally, due to inclement weather, Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) service will start two hours later, beginning at 10 a.m.

