WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens wants to move forward in building by far the tallest ride in the park’s history, but they need the green light.

The James City County Board of Supervisors initially approved the project back in 2019, but the pandemic delayed any action. Now the board will meet again on Tuesday to vote to extend approval of the height waiver.

How the ride will look next to other coasters at the park. (Courtesy of Busch Gardens)

The new ride is still a mystery, but it’ll be 355 feet above existing grade. In comparison, Griffon is 205 feet tall and Apollo’s Chariot is 170 feet at its highest point.

It’s expected to go up around the site of the former Drachenfire coaster, near Verbolten and the Mach Tower, the latter of which is 240 feet tall.

Many in the Kingsmill community opposed the height waiver three years ago, saying the extreme height would cause noise issues as trees wouldn’t be able to block sound.

How the ride would look from Kingsmill (Courtesy of Busch Gardens)

Busch Gardens just recently opened its newest coaster Pantheon to the public last month. It’s the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster, with a top speed of 73 mph and a max height of 178 feet.