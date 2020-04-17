Busch Gardens lights up blue in support of nation’s health care workers, first responders

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Busch Gardens Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — While Busch Gardens Williamsburg may not be open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still lit up Thursday night — just for a different reason.

From 8 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Busch Gardens lit up blue to show support and solidarity with health care workers and first responders, whom are on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

A photo shared by the park showed roller coaster Griffon lit up bright blue. The park also lit up its front entrance with blue lights.

Griffon, which is 205 feet tall, is visible from some public roads around the park.

“The lighting campaign is meant to deliver a unified thank you to those who are risking their own health to help people during the ongoing crisis,” Busch Gardens wrote in a news release.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories