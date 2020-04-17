Busch Gardens lights up blue in support of nation’s health care workers, first responders

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — While Busch Gardens Williamsburg may not be open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still lit up Thursday night — just for a different reason.
From 8 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Busch Gardens lit up blue to show support and solidarity with health care workers and first responders, whom are on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
A photo shared by the park showed roller coaster Griffon lit up bright blue. The park also lit up its front entrance with blue lights.
Griffon, which is 205 feet tall, is visible from some public roads around the park.
“The lighting campaign is meant to deliver a unified thank you to those who are risking their own health to help people during the ongoing crisis,” Busch Gardens wrote in a news release.
