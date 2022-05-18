WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is celebrating five of its nine rollercoasters with a new test for guests ready to take on the challenge.

The “Ride the Five” challenge will celebrate the park’s very own Alpengeist, Griffon, Verbolten, InvadR, and the Pantheon as they reach new milestones. The 10-day long party, from May 19 to May 30, will include a park-wide scavenger hunt, specialty merchandise, culinary offerings, and more.

For the roller coaster challenge, Busch Gardens is challenging thrill-seekers to ride all five coasters in 60 minutes. Once completed, guests can post a selfie on social media with a #RideTheFiveCoasterChallenge tag for a chance to be featured on the park’s social channels.

Guests can also test their seeking skills as they use clues to search for the “Ride The Five” anniversary flags. Once they have been found, guests can head to the Emporium in England or Der Marktplatz in Oktoberfest to claim a fun surprise.

For more information on the celebration, CLICK HERE.