Busch Gardens holding annual job fair

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are looking to hire more than 2,000 seasonal and part-time employees at their annual job fair, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More than 2,000 open positions include culinary operators, merchandise, security, lifeguards, and more.
Applicants can click here to apply. Those who have any questions about job opportunities, you can email BGWjobs@BuschGardens.com, or call (757) 253-3063.
