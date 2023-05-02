VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — DarKoaster isn’t the only new addition at Busch Gardens Williamsburg this May.

The park, as well as Water Country USA, are going cashless this May (May 11 for Busch Gardens and May 13 for Water Country). That includes paying for parking, restaurants, games and more.

The parks cited the increase in efficiency/speed that comes with credit instead of cash in their decision, one that many other organizations in the hospitality industry, including Richmond’s Flying Squirrels have made in the past year.

“Just swipe or tap your credit card, debit card, or smart device with Apple Pay or Google Pay everywhere you typically use cash. It’s faster, more secure, and convenient, so you can spend less time in line and more time having fun!” Busch Gardens said on its website.

The parks say if you don’t have a credit card, there will be cash-to-card kiosks available throughout the park to transfer your cash for free onto a Visa prepaid card that can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

The change will come a week before the opening of the new DarKoaster indoor straddle coaster on May 19 in the Germany section of Busch Gardens. A date for the new Riptide Race at Water Country, set to open this summer, hasn’t been released yet.

You can read more about the new program here.