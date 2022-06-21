WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Busch Gardens Williamsburg honors the United States Armed Forces through an all-new Military Appreciation Week this year.

The event begins June 27 and lasts until July 4.

The week for individuals and families in the military include:

Free admission for Active-Duty military

New event honors military members and their families with family-friendly fun

Daily patriotic fireworks spectacular

For a limited time, guests can save up to 50% on tickets, Fun Cards, and memberships during the Fourth of July sale

Participants can get their tickets HERE. Veterans who previously registered for complimentary tickets through the Waves of Honor program may redeem their tickets through July 10. An additional 10 percent discount on dining and shopping will be applied for all who present a valid military ID.