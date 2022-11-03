WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Christmas Town is gearing up for a festive return with over 10 million lights shining in the upcoming season.

Christmas Town is coming back on select dates from November 11 through January 8, transforming Busch Gardens with over 10 million twinkling lights, one of the largest light displays in North America.

Guests can enjoy heartwarming holiday shows, and more coasters than ever before with the all-new Pantheon. Christmas Town classics such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show will also return along with festive treats, holiday shopping and special photo opportunities for friends and families.

Families are also invited to participate in an all-new holiday scavenger hunt celebrating traditions from around the world including Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

Returning entertainment includes:

Up on the Haustop: It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Warm up with modern-day Christmas classics in a festive performance in Das Festhaus.

Unto Us: A choral celebration of the greatest story ever told. The first Christmas comes alive in this inspiring show in the open-air Il Teatro di San Marco Theatre.

Celtic Fyre®: A Christmas Celebration: Voted USA Today's #1 Theme Park Entertainment, this iconic performance adds a Christmas touch to the Killarney classic.

'Twas That Night: The Royal Palace Theatre is transformed into a spectacular ice-skating show that reimagines the classic story of The Night Before Christmas.

Scrooge No More: Join Scrooge live on stage in this musical at the Globe Theatre as he is swept away by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, who teach him the importance of family and friends being together at Christmas.

In addition to rides on the all-new Pantheon, thrill-seekers can conquer over 20 rides and attractions during Busch Gardens Christmas Town.

Check out the park’s season pass options for a full overview of membership benefits HERE.