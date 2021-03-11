Busch Gardens and Water County USA looking to fill 700 jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Summer is on its way, and Busch Gardens and Water County USA are looking to fill hundreds of positions.

According to a release, the Williamsburg theme parks are looking to fill over 700 part-time and seasonal positions in multiple departments, including:

Park operations

Merchandise

Lifeguard

Food services

Cindy Sarko, Public Relations Manager for Busch Gardens and Water County USA said, the theme parks have positions available whether someone is looking for their first job or thinking about a career in the theme park industry.

Hourly wages are starting as high as $12, and for a limited time, positions with Bush Gardens and Water County USA are coming with a $100 hiring bonus.

Working for the theme parks gives employees free admission to both parks, free and discount tickets for friends and family as well as other benefits.

Anyone interested in applying, click here.